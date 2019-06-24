1h ago
Bombers will determine Matthews' status Wednesday
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Blue Bombers 33, Lions 23
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea did not provide an injury update on wide receiver Chris Matthews Monday, saying the team will wait until they declare their roster for Week 3 on Wednesday before determining his status.
Matthews missed the Blue Bombers' season opener in Week 1 with a lower-body injury but returned to practice after the team's bye week on Sunday.
Matthews returned to the Blue Bombers after four seasons in the NFL and a brief stint with the Calgary Stampeders last season. He is expected to join the Bombers' starting lineup when fully healthy.