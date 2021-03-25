The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday wide receiver Bryant Mitchell has informed the club he is retiring.

Mitchell was named one of TSN's Top 5 free agent moves in the CFL this off-season after returning to the league and signing with the Blue Bombers. Mitchell had explored NFL opportunities the previous couple seasons.

The 28-year-old had his best season in the CFL in 2018, recording 60 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Edmonton Football Team.