55m ago
Blue Bombers' Mitchell retiring from football
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday wide receiver Bryant Mitchell has informed the club he is retiring.
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell was named one of TSN's Top 5 free agent moves in the CFL this off-season after returning to the league and signing with the Blue Bombers. Mitchell had explored NFL opportunities the previous couple seasons.
The 28-year-old had his best season in the CFL in 2018, recording 60 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Edmonton Football Team.