The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenceman Dylan DeMelo from the Ottawa Senators for a 2020 third-round pick.

In 49 games this season, DeMelo has 10 assists and is without a goal. He recorded career-highs in goals (four), points (22) and games played (77) last season.

Cheveldayoff may not be done adding to his blue line, however, DeMelo definitely helps. The Jets are also in the market for a forward, although prices remain high, so no guarantee that happens. https://t.co/GiAXAPtSn2 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 18, 2020

The 26-year-old was originally drafted in the sixth round (179th overall) by the San Jose Sharks at the 2011 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Senators on Sept. 13, 2018 along with Chris Tierney, Josh Norris, Rudolfs Balcers and conditional draft picks in exchange for two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $1.8 million contract ($900,000 AAV) and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

There were contract discussions, yes, but Dylan Demelo's agent Brian MacDonald says they never got an official contract offer from the Senators on the pending UFA blue-liner. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 18, 2020

In 259 career games, DeMelo has seven goals and 57 points.

To fit DeMelo on the 23-man roster, the Jets placed defenceman Luca Sbisa on the injured reserve.