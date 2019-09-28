WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton Wanderers won its first Premier League game of the season on Saturday and left last-place Watford still searching for a victory.

Matt Doherty's strike and Daryl Janmaat's own-goal gave Nuno Espirito Santo's side a 2-0 win as the hosts climbed out of the bottom three.

The action was frenetic and end-to-end in the opening stages as both teams tried to begin on the front foot.

Danny Welbeck, making his first Premier League start for Watford, threatened for the visitors before Raul Jimenez drove a shot into the side-netting for Wolves and flashed another effort narrowly wide.

Watford was wasteful in the final third and looked fragile at the other end, so it was little surprise when the hosts went ahead after 18 minutes.

Good linkup play involving Joao Moutinho, Jonny and then Pedro Neto — making his first Premier League start for the club — saw the debutant find Doherty's run with a brilliant low cross and the full-back tapped the ball home.

Watford was having plenty of possession without really troubling Wolves, who doubled the lead just after the hour mark. Doherty was involved again, he crossed the ball into the penalty area where it was flicked on by Morgan Gibbs-White and went into the net off the unlucky Janmaat.

Watford has now lost five of its seven league games.

