TORONTO — Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson says the 2020 Pespi North America Cup has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawson made the announcement Wednesday during a question-and-answer session.

The $1-million North America Cup — Canada's richest harness event — was scheduled to be run June 20 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Last month, Woodbine halted racing at Mohawk Park and also postponed the start of the 2019 thoroughbred season, which was slated to begin April 18.

Earlier this month, Lawson announced the 2020 Queen's Plate, which was scheduled for June 27, had been postponed indefinitely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.