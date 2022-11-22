World Cup Daily: Canada’s World Cup Journey Begins As Underdog Versus Belgium The entire country of Canada will be cheering for one notable upset in particular though, as the Canadian Men’s National Team kicks off its second FIFA World Cup appearance and its first since 1986.

Herdman says Davies is 'fit, and ready to go'

Saudi Arabia’s first ever win in a FIFA World Cup opener was one for the record books.

While our access to historical sports betting data is somewhat limited, Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina is the largest FIFA World Cup upset we have on record.

Saudi Arabia went off at +2200 to beat Argentina at FanDuel.

No team had longer odds than Saudi Arabia to win the FIFA World Cup entering the tournament.

At the same time, only Brazil had shorter odds to win the FIFA World Cup than Argentina at FanDuel entering Tuesday’s contest.

In addition to the money wagered on Argentina to win its opener, the South American side was the most staked team in the World Cup outright market at FanDuel on Tuesday.

Following the loss, Argentina’s odds to win the tournament climbed from +500 to +850.

Meanwhile, only five countries have longer odds to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup than Saudi Arabia at +30000.

As we turn the page to Wednesday’s action, we can already guarantee that we won’t see another upset as big as Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina.

The entire country of Canada will be cheering for one notable upset in particular though, as the Canadian Men’s National Team kicks off its second FIFA World Cup appearance and its first since 1986.

Here we go.

Group F – 2 PM ET

Belgium vs. Canada

Every FIFA World Cup tournament has its share of surprises.

After Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina on Tuesday, Canadians are suddenly feeling a lot more optimistic about their chances versus the favourite to win Group F in Belgium on Wednesday.

Canada is a +490 money line underdog for its opener at FanDuel.

For anybody that is unfamiliar with this space, that means a $100 wager on Canada to win would pay $490.

Tomorrow, Canada plays in the World Cup. (!!!)



-3 hour pre-game show:

11am et/8pt on TSN 5

-CTV joins us at 1et

-Spain/Costa Rica is on TSN 1/3/4 at 11. They’ll join us when that game is over.@LukeWileman and @stevocaldwell will call 🇨🇦 🇧🇪



See ya tomorrow from the stadium. — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) November 22, 2022

In terms of scoring punch, FanDuel has Jonathan David (+240), Lucas Cavallini (+280) and Cyle Larin (+360) among the top options in the anytime goal scorer market for Canada.

Alphonso Davies is +500 to score a goal and +1300 to score the first goal of the match.

For those interested in an emotional hedge against Canada, Belgium money line is -185.

For the record, that’s not my thing at all.

In addition to the match odds, FanDuel has a wide range of Canada specials up on their site right now.

Canada is +390 to reach the Round of 16 and +2000 to reach the quarter-finals.

Canada to make the semi-finals is +4000.

FanDuel has Canada at +280 to qualify from Group F and +1000 to win Group F.

As mentioned, Belgium is the favourite to win Group F at -135 and the top choice to qualify in the group at -550.

Group F - 5 AM ET

Morocco vs. Croatia

Before Canada kicks off its tournament versus Belgium, the other two teams from Group F will go head-to-head when Morocco clashes with Croatia.

Croatia is the second choice to win the group at +200.

Morocco only has slightly shorter odds to win the group than Canada at +900.

The last World Cup runner-up to reach the next World Cup final was Brazil when they won it all back in 2002.

While bettors are sleeping on Croatia at +4900 to win the World Cup at FanDuel right now, it’s important to keep in mind that this same country surprised in 2018 when they reached the final as a +6600 long shot to win the tournament.

Croatia is +110 to win its opener versus Morocco.

Group E - 8 AM ET

Germany vs. Japan

The 2014 World Cup winner Germany is currently the sixth choice to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup at +1000.

However, one of the five teams that have shorter odds to win it all also happens to play in the same group as them as Spain is +850 to win the tournament and -125 to win Group E.

Germany is the second choice to win Group E at +105.

They’re currently a -230 money line favourite versus a Japan side that is listed at just +300 to qualify from Group E.

It’s not a surprise that bettors are all over Germany and Spain as the top teams in Group E.

It will be very interesting to see how both teams take care of their business ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Group E - 11 AM ET

Spain vs. Costa Rica

As far as I’m concerned, Spain is the one of the most intriguing teams in this tournament.

The Spanish side has a ton of young talent, but is still listed at longer odds to win FIFA World Cup than Argentina, even after the latter side lost to Saudi Arabia.

❤️ Hace 12 años, el corazón de 𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 de españoles se paró por unos instantes.



⚽️ Hace 12 años, en Johannesburgo, @andresiniesta8 marcó #ElGolDeTodos.



⭐️ ¿Lo revivimos juntos?#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/8OCVhTzYt1 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 22, 2022

Spain is expected to take care of business in its opener as the biggest favourite on the board for Wednesday’s games as a -650 money line favourite.

Costa Rica, which is +1100 just to qualify in Group E, is +1600 to pull off the upset in its opener.