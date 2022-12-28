32m ago
World Junior Championship won't have relegation-round games, IIHF confirms
The IIHF confirmed on Tuesday that the ongoing 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship will not consist of relegation-round games.
TSN.ca Staff
As such, the teams will be placed according to a combined ranking at the end of the preliminary round.
Since there will not be a relegation round, the tournament will have 11 teams next year instead of the usual 10 for the first time in the history of the event.
The decision was made based on concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.