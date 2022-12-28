The IIHF confirmed on Tuesday that the ongoing 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship will not consist of relegation-round games.

As such, the teams will be placed according to a combined ranking at the end of the preliminary round.

The IIHF Directorate confirmed that no relegation round games will be played at the 2022 #WorldJuniors. Teams will be placed according to a combined ranking at the end of the preliminary round. — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 28, 2021

Since there will not be a relegation round, the tournament will have 11 teams next year instead of the usual 10 for the first time in the history of the event.

The decision was made based on concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.