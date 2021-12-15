Button looks at one prospect from each Canadian NHL team who will be playing at WJC

As Boxing Day inches closer to kick off the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, hockey fans have a chance to watch their favourite National Hockey League team’s prospects compete against the best junior players in the world.

All seven Canadian NHL teams will have at least one prospect hit the ice in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., ranging from stars expected to play big roles to players who could surprise.

Here are seven prospects for fans of Canadian NHL teams to keep an eye on.

D Jake Sanderson – United States

NHL affiliation: Ottawa Senators

The fifth-overall pick by the Senators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Sanderson’s stock has continued to skyrocket since being drafted.

Now in his second season at the University of North Dakota, the 19-year-old has six goals and 19 points in 15 games.

As one of six returning players from the U.S. squad that won gold at last year’s tournament, Sanderson played a significant role as an 18-year-old but will have an even bigger role this time around.

“The first word that comes to mind is phenomenal,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “It looks like he can play all 60 minutes of the game. The incredible efficiency in his skating, in his mind allows him to make things look easy and he does it with an effortless ease.”

F Jan Mysak – Czech Republic

NHL affiliation: Montreal Canadiens

In 2021, Mysak captained a Czech Republic squad that finished seventh at the World Juniors.

The 19-year-old, who was drafted in the second round (50th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2020 draft, is likely to wear the ‘C’ once again as the Czechs look improve on last year’s performance.

With the Ontario Hockey League shut down in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mysak spent last season between the Czech Extraliga and Montreal’s AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, where he had two goals in 11 games.

Mysak has since returned to Hamilton, where he has 17 goals and 31 points in 25 OHL games.

“Just has an ability to be in all areas everywhere on the ice,” said Button. “He wants to make a difference, he’s so dialled in to make a difference, it’s all he wants to do. Really good shot, he can make plays, but we’re talking about a two-way centre that’s going to have a real important role for the Czech Republic.”

D Topi Niemela – Finland

NHL affiliation: Toronto Maple Leafs

Niemela had a standout World Juniors performance in 2021. Named the tournament’s best defenceman, he led all blueliners in goals (two), assists (six) and points (eight) as Finland took home the bronze medal.

The Maple Leafs selected the Oulu, Finland native in the third round (64th overall) of the 2020 draft. Now 19, Niemela has taken his offence to a new level this season with Karpat, with six goals and 24 points in 31 Liiga games.

“What I would say about Topi is that he’s going to play lots of minutes,” Button said of Niemela. “He’s going to run the power play. He’s excellent with the puck, he’s got a really, really good, sneaky shot that finds its way into the net in the offensive zone.

“He’s a competitor too. He’ll play physical. He’ll step up. He battles defensively, he’s good offensively, he moves the puck, gets the puck into the right areas of the ice and joins the attack.”

F Xavier Bourgault – Canada

NHL affiliation: Edmonton Oilers

Bourgault is set to make his World Juniors debut after a summer that included being drafted 22nd overall by the Oilers.

The 19-year-old has continued to put up points this season with Shawinigan in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League but it’s his versatility that will make him valuable for Team Canada.

“He is a really good offensive player and I think that he’s going to have to play on the wing,” said Button. “He’s a centre/right winger. He’s a smart offensive player, he’s not a flashy offensive player but he’s got a really good understanding of how to get open in the offensive zone. He’s got a good shot; he can really make plays.”

Bourgault is joined by Shawinigan teammate Mavrik Bourque, the Dallas Stars 2020 first-round pick, on the Canadian roster.

F Matthew Coronato – United States

NHL affiliation: Calgary Flames

For Button, the narrative around Coronato, who was nicknamed ‘The Bison’ from his days with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League, coming to play at the World Juniors in Alberta was too good to ignore.

“Isn’t it ironic that he is coming to play the World Junior tournament in Red Deer, where he was drafted by the Calgary Flames and he’s in bison country?”

Coronato, who is set to suit up for the U.S., brings goal-scoring ability and a willingness to play inside to the table.

“He’s an elite offensive player,” said Button. “He plays where it’s hard, he plays right in the trenches, he plays right where it matters. He’s got a great deception with his shot, he disguises it so well, but he can score with his shot, he can score in tight, he’s hungry on rebounds.”

Now a freshman at Harvard, Coronato has six goals and 12 points in 11 NCAA games after being taken 13th overall by the Flames in this summer’s draft.

F Chaz Lucius – United States

NHL affiliation: Winnipeg Jets

Lucius missed a large part of his draft year due to recovering from knee surgery. But once he was healthy, he demonstrated why he was a first-round talent, eventually going 18th overall to the Jets at the 2021 draft.

Suiting up for the University of Minnesota this season, Lucius has five goals and eight points in 12 games to kick off his NCAA career.

Lucius has elite hands and an ability to score from any which way, whether it be forehand, backhand, a deke, and his shot and can score off the rush and the cycle.

“He’s got this unbelievable ability to never have his hands tied up,” said Button. “You could have a body on him, and you think you have him, his hands are always free. One of the things that you hear coaches talk about a lot is get in on the hands of opponents. That doesn’t mean with your stick but get in underneath, get your body on their hands. Well, Chaz Lucius doesn’t let you get in on his hands.”

F Dmitri Zlodeyev – Russia

NHL affiliation: Vancouver Canucks

Zlodeyev has bounced around Russia this season, appearing in the KHL, VHL and MHL so far in 2021-22.

A sixth-round pick (175th overall) by the Canucks at the 2020 draft, Zlodeyev has previously played for Russia at the U17 and U18 levels.

This year, the 19-year-old is set to make his World Juniors debut as the Russians look for their first gold medal since 2011.

“He’s a motor player,” said Button. “He skates, he competes, he hounds the puck. He’s in every competitive battle.

“He’s not a naturally gifted offensive player, but he’s going to create advantages for his team because of the skating, he’s a real good thinker, he knows where to get the puck into the hands of better offensive players. But he’s dogged in his approach. Dogged. One of those players you like on your team, and you hate playing against.”