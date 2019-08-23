World No. 1 Ko surges into second at CP Women's Open

AURORA, Ont. — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko was one stroke off the lead after the morning wave of the second round of the LPGA Tour's CP Women's Open.

The Korean shot 5-under 67 in the second round to move to 11 under at the halfway mark, one stroke behind Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark.

Ko captured two of the LPGA Tour's five majors this year, winning the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship.

Broch Larsen has just one top-10 finish this year.

Top Canadian and defending champion Brooke Henderson, who started the day one shot off the lead at 6 under, had an afternoon tee-off time.

Quebec City's Anne-Catherine Tanguay, who also was one back of the lead after the opening round, shot a 2-over 74 and will make the cut at 4 under.

Tanguay rebounded after a disastrous three-hole stretch from Nos. 4-6 featuring a bogey and two double bogeys.

Michelle Liu, a 12-year-old from Vancouver, shot a 10-over 82 and will miss the cut at 19 over. She was the youngest player in the history of the tournament, earning her spot by finishing as top Canadian at the national women's amateur championship earlier this month.

Fifteen Canadians and 96 of the top 100 money winners on the LPGA Tour this year are in the field at the US$2.25-million tournament. The winner will earn $337,500.

The 156-player list will be trimmed to low 70s and ties after Friday's second round.