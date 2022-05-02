6m ago
Canadians Emilus, Zerr accept NFL mini-camp invites
Two Canadians that are expected to be picked in Tuesday’s CFL Draft have accepted mini camp invites in the NFL, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji. Louisiana Tech receiver Samuel Emilus has accepted an invite from the Arizona Cardinals and Saskatchewan Huskies offensive lineman Noah Zerr will join the New York Giants.
TSN.ca Staff
Emilus had 17 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns for Louisiana Tech last season.
The Montreal native spent the first three seasons of his NCAA career with the University of Massachusetts Minutemen.
Langenburg, Saskatchewan's Zerr is expected to be one of the first offensive linemen taken in the CFL Draft.