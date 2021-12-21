BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Playing with a heavy heart in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams dedicated the game to his grandmother.

The way he danced past Kent State defenders for 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance in the Cowboys’ 52-38 win on Tuesday, it was a fitting tribute. Especially since she taught him how to dance.

“When she was living in a nursing home that’s how we spent time together,” Williams said of his grandmother, who lived with his family while he was growing up. “She was slow, so we did some slower dances, and the box step was probably my favorite.”

After she watched him play his redshirt freshman season at Wyoming, she wasn’t able to attend any games this year. And while preparing for the bowl, Williams felt fortunate he had a chance to say goodbye to her over the phone.

“She never missed any of my games,” Williams said. “And I’m sure she was looking down from heaven watching this one, too.”

Aside from Williams’ yardage record, the MVP’s touchdowns rushing also tied a Potato Bowl record. Through the air, he passed for 127 yards and another touchdown.

“He’s very gifted and can run like the wind,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “And obviously, it’s great to see him make those plays he’s very capable of making.”

Kent State (7-7), playing in its fifth bowl game in school history, raced out to a 17-7 lead and held a 24-21 advantage at halftime, but the Golden Flashes couldn’t hold up against Wyoming’s relentless rushing attack.

“That’s not the outcome we were looking for,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. “Areas that hampered us all year long hurt us today. … But I’m eager and excited to get back to work and build a program that Kent State can be proud of.”

Wyoming (7-6) scored 21 consecutive points to start the second half, including scoring runs of 27 and 80 yards by Williams, to build a 42-24 lead that proved to be too much for Kent State to overcome.

Wyoming senior linebacker Chad Muma and Butkus Award finalist didn’t disappoint in his final college game, leading the Cowboys on defense with 13 tackles and a half sack.

The Cowboys set the Potato Bowl team rushing record with 404 yards, while the two teams combined for 723 yards rushing, also a Potato Bowl record.