Forward Xavier Bourgault could miss time after taking a hard hit to the head in Team Canada's World Junior Championship opener against Czechia, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Xavier Bourgault’s status with Team 🇨🇦 may be in question after taking hard hit to head in third period vs. CZE yesterday. No official word yet on concussion/no concussion but I’d be surprised if he practices today and/or plays tomorrow vs. AUT. We may know more post 🇨🇦 practice. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 27, 2021

"No official word yet on concussion/no concussion but I'd be surprised if he practices today and/or play tomorrow vs. Austria," McKenzie tweets, adding we may know more after Canada's skate on Monday.

Bourgault played 11:20 of ice time in Canada's 6-3 victory Sunday night, tallying two shots on net. He sustained the potential injury in the third period.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Oilers product has 22 goals and 20 assists in 24 games so far this season for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMHJL. He tallied 20 goals and 20 assists in 29 games with Shawinigan last season.