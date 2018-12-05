The XFL announced Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Washington as the eight inaugural home cities for the league.

The league launches in early February, 2020.

XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck made the announcement at a press conference in New York Wednesday.

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” Luck said. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

The venues were announced alongside the cities Wednesday, with Dallas to play at Globe Life Park, Houston at TDECU Stadium, Los Angeles at MetLife Stadium, St, Louis at The Dome at America’s Center, Seattle at CenturyLink Field, Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium, and Washington at Audi Field.