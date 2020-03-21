XFL players eligible to sign in NFL and CFL

With the league officially canceling it's season on Friday, the XFL is giving its players the chance to take the next step.

As of Monday XFL players will become free agents in the NFL and CFL.

The class of players is highlighted by Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker.

Walker, 25, spent four seasons as the QB at Temple before signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Walker spent time on the Colts practice roster, but never saw the field in the regular season.

In the XFL Walker took the league by storm, throwing for 15 touchdowns and throwing for 1,338 yards in just five games.

The front-runner for XFL MVP is already drawing interest from a number of teams accorording to multiple reports.

Other notable free agents are WR Cam Phillips, CB Deatrick Nichols, QB Jordan Ta'amu, DT Cavon Walker and P Marquette King.