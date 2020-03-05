Veilleux scores twice, Kotkaniemi gets first AHL goal as Rocket beat Monsters

CLEVELAND — Yannick Veilleux scored twice and Jesperi Kotkaniemi added a goal and an assist as the Laval Rocket downed the Cleveland Monsters 5-2 on Thursday in American Hockey League action.

Kotkaniemi's first goal with the Rocket was an empty netter to seal then win. He now has 13 points in 12 games with Laval since being sent to the minors by the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 1.

Michael Pezzetta and Alexandre Alain also scored for the Rocket (27-24-8), who got 29 saves from Cayden Primeau.

Sam Vignault and Branden Troock found the back of the net for the Monsters (24-28-6), who are on a three-game slide.

Veini Vehvilainen stopped 16-of-20 shots for Cleveland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.