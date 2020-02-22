LAVAL, Que. — Yannick Veilleux scored the go-ahead goal at 5:03 of the third period as the Laval Rocket edged the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Alexandre Alain opened the scoring for the Rocket (25-23-8) at 1:56 of the second period.

Matt Read responded for the Marlies (26-22-5), tying the game less than a minute after Alain's goal.

Cayden Primeau made 26 saves for Laval as Michael Hutchinson stopped 34-of-36 shots for Toronto, which has lost three in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.