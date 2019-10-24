Zach Collaros will start for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday against the Calgary Stampeders. The 31-year-old was listed atop the Blue Bombers' depth chart for their Week 20 meeting with the Stamps.

Chris Streveler, who has started at QB for Winnipeg since Matt Nichols' injury, was placed on the one-game injured list ahead of Friday's game. Streveler was banged up in last week's game against the Stampeders. He was limping at end of the game and was replaced by Sean McGuire for a period in the fourth quarter. McGuire is listed as Collaros' backup for Friday.

It will be Collaros' first start since the first week of the season when he was with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and left the game after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence.

The Blue Bombers acquired Collaros from the Toronto Argonauts at the trade deadline earlier this month. He has been with the first team offence at Blue Bombers practice this week.

In other Bombers roster news, the team will shake up their secondary for Friday's game against the Stamps.

As seen back on Tuesday, #Bombers make adjustments to the defensive backfield; Mercy Maston returns to health and will start at dimeback in place of Marcus Rios, and Mike Jones starts at corner in place of Chandler Fenner. Brandon Alexander is healthy and will remain at safety. https://t.co/qm3BNZ4x0A — 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘂𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@DarrinBauming) October 24, 2019

