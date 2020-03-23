2019 Raptors Rewind: Raptors look to take commanding 3-1 series lead against Magic in Game 4

We’re running it back because they can’t.

With the National Basketball Association on hold for the foreseeable future, TSN and Sportsnet are airing the entirety of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff run to the 2019 NBA title. You can watch Game 4 Monday night on the TSN Network, the TSN App and TSN Direct starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Over these 24 games, fans can relive the highs and lows – there were lows, but you just might not remember them – of that magical run to the franchise’s first ever championship, capping a remarkable turnaround from NBA laughingstock to the league’s very best.

From Kawhi Leonard calling the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, to the team improbably overturning a 2-0 series deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks, to that famous June night in Oakland when the Raptors got their hands on the Larry OB, you can relive all 24 games that made the Toronto Raptors NBA champions.

April 21, 2019 – Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 4 – Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Pascal Siakam, who had a forgettable outing in Game 1 of the Toronto Raptors’ first-round series with the Orlando Magic and then rebounded with a respectable performance in Game 2, was the Raptors’ MVP in their 98-93 win in Game 3 over the Magic. The win, which was the Raptors’ second straight in the best-of-seven series, put them up 2-1.

Siakam led the second-seeded Raptors in points in Game 3, with 30 on an efficient 13-of-20 shooting and he was also the team’s top rebounder (11). Included in the third-year player’s big night was a floater he hit with 1:33 remaining in regulation that helped the Toronto outlast a big rally from the seventh-seeded Magic.

"He’s unbelievable," Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said postgame. "He’s the most improved basketball player in the NBA this year and he’s only going to get better."

Game 3 may have well been a coming out party of sorts for Siakam. As Lowry said, Siakam was definite contender for the NBA’s 2018-19 NBA Most Improved Player award, with many people sharing Lowry’s belief that the award should indeed be given to Siakam at the end of the season.

"It’s just taking what a defense gives us and going with it," Siakam said in regards to his performance in Game 3.

The Raptors’ star player, Kawhi Leonard, who had been battling illness, scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Danny Green had 13 points, with three 3-pointers, and Lowry added with 12 points and 10 assists, and secured a key offensive rebound with about 15 seconds remaining to extend a critical possession for Toronto.

Former Raptor Terrence Ross was Orlando’s high-point man with 24 points, and centre Nikola Vucevic finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Raptors Rewind: Siakam shows why he is one of the most improved players Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 30 points in Toronto's win over Orlando in Game 3. Josh Lewenberg and Kate Bierness take a closer look at his game, Kyle Lowry's end of game heroics, and Kawhi Leonard's battle through illness.

In beating the Magic, the Raptors spoiled the team’s first home game in Orlando since 2012. The win was also Toronto’s first in Game 3 of a playoff series after losing four consecutive.

"It was really what I thought it was going to be tonight," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I really thought this was going to be a tough atmosphere to play in."

Despite dropping two straight games to the Raptors, Magic coach Steve Clifford wasn’t ready to hit the panic button just yet. After all, his club was able to stun Toronto on the road in Game 1.

"It’s 2-1," Clifford said. "It’s not like it’s 3-0. It’s 2-1.... Handling disappointment is a huge part of NBA basketball and it’s a bigger part of playoff basketball."

Would the the Raptors grab a commanding 3-1 lead, or would the Magic rally at home to even the series? Find out Monday night on TSN.