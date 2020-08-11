The 2020 Home Hardware Canada Cup, slated to run Nov. 24-29 in Fredericton, N.B., has been postponed indefinitely due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, Curling Canada announced on Tuesday.

Since this year's Canada Cup acts as a qualifier for the 2021 Roar of the Rings Olympics trials, Curling Canada says they will attempt to reschedule the event in the new year.

Additionally, the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship, scheduled for Nov. 7-15 in Canmore, Alta., and the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships, scheduled for Nov. 22-28 in Ottawa, have been cancelled. These events will not be made up during the 2020-21 curling season.

“We all know the reality of our situation, and it goes beyond sports,” said Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. “Our primary goal and responsibility, always, is to keep athletes and volunteers safe and it was determined that without any kind of clarity about what the situation will look like in the late fall when these events were scheduled, we couldn’t responsibly go further in the planning process.”

John Epping and Rachel Homan won last year's Canada Cup in Leduc, Alta., to claim the first spots into the Roar of the Rings.

The first four Grand Slams of the 2020-21 season have also been cancelled.