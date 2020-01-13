Up Next

Up Next

'I kind of went a little crazy': Daws unveils special World Junior pads

The National Hockey League has released its mid-season prospect ranking ahead of the 2020 Draft.

NHL Central Scouting breaks the ranking into North American skaters and goaltenders and European skaters and goaltenders.

The following is the full list of North American and International goaltenders, as posted by NHL Central Scouting:

North American Goaltenders RK Player Team League 1 DAWS, NICOLAS GUELPH OHL 2 COMMESSO, DREW USA U-18 NTDP 3 HLAVAJ, SAMUEL SHERBROOKE QMJHL 4 GOULD, BROCK MOOSE JAW WHL 5 THOMSON, BRYAN LETHBRIDGE WHL 6 PURCELL, COLIN YOUNGSTOWN USHL 7 GARAND, DYLAN KAMLOOPS WHL 8 GRANNAN, NOAH USA U-18 NTDP 9 DOBES, JAKUB OMAHA USHL 10 BJORKLUND, GARIN MEDICINE HAT WHL 11 RILEY, GRANT JANESVILLE NAHL 12 IACOBO, FABIO VICTORIAVILLE QMJHL 13 BENNETT, OWEN GUELPH OHL 14 MCNAUGHTON, JACK CALGARY WHL 15 GRIMARD, WILLIAM CAPE BRETON QMJHL 16 CRANLEY, WILL OTTAWA OHL 17 LEVI, DEVON CARLETON PLACE CCHL 18 CARRIERE, GABRIEL WATERLOO USHL 19 ROWE, CAMERON DES MOINES USHL 20 BYLIN, GUSTAVE SELECTS U18 - SOUTH KENT SCHOOL HIGH-CT 21 AUSTIN, TYE PETERBOROUGH OHL 22 GLASSFORD, JACKSON ALBERNI VALLEY BCHL 23 LYDA, BLAKE SEATTLE WHL 24 POIRIER, REMI GATINEAU QMJHL 25 ADAM, OLIVIER BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL 26 HUHTAMAA, JERE MERRIMACK H-EAST 27 GAUTHIER, TAYLOR PRINCE GEORGE WHL 28 CAMPBELL, AIDAN ERIE OHL 29 STEIN, LOGAN WATERLOO USHL 30 PAPUTSAKIS, ZACHARY OSHAWA OHL 31 MACINNES, KOEN SASKATOON WHL