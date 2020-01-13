The National Hockey League has released its mid-season prospect ranking ahead of the 2020 Draft.

NHL Central Scouting breaks the ranking into North American skaters and goaltenders and European skaters and goaltenders.

The following is the full list of North American and International goaltenders, as posted by NHL Central Scouting:

 

North American Goaltenders

RK  Player Team League
1 DAWS, NICOLAS GUELPH OHL
2 COMMESSO, DREW USA U-18 NTDP
3 HLAVAJ, SAMUEL SHERBROOKE QMJHL
4 GOULD, BROCK MOOSE JAW WHL
5 THOMSON, BRYAN LETHBRIDGE WHL
6 PURCELL, COLIN YOUNGSTOWN USHL
7 GARAND, DYLAN KAMLOOPS WHL
8 GRANNAN, NOAH USA U-18 NTDP
9 DOBES, JAKUB OMAHA USHL
10 BJORKLUND, GARIN MEDICINE HAT WHL
11 RILEY, GRANT JANESVILLE NAHL
12 IACOBO, FABIO VICTORIAVILLE QMJHL
13 BENNETT, OWEN GUELPH OHL
14 MCNAUGHTON, JACK CALGARY WHL
15 GRIMARD, WILLIAM CAPE BRETON QMJHL
16 CRANLEY, WILL OTTAWA OHL
17 LEVI, DEVON CARLETON PLACE CCHL
18 CARRIERE, GABRIEL WATERLOO USHL
19 ROWE, CAMERON DES MOINES USHL
20 BYLIN, GUSTAVE SELECTS U18 - SOUTH KENT SCHOOL HIGH-CT
21 AUSTIN, TYE PETERBOROUGH OHL
22 GLASSFORD, JACKSON ALBERNI VALLEY BCHL
23 LYDA, BLAKE SEATTLE WHL
24 POIRIER, REMI GATINEAU QMJHL
25 ADAM, OLIVIER BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL
26 HUHTAMAA, JERE MERRIMACK H-EAST
27 GAUTHIER, TAYLOR PRINCE GEORGE WHL
28 CAMPBELL, AIDAN ERIE OHL
29 STEIN, LOGAN WATERLOO USHL
30 PAPUTSAKIS, ZACHARY OSHAWA OHL
31 MACINNES, KOEN SASKATOON WHL

 

International Goaltenders

RK  Player Team League
1 ASKAROV, YAROSLAV NEVA ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIA-2
2 BEDNAR, JAN KARLOVY VARY CZREP
3 BLOMQVIST, JOEL KARPAT JR. FINLAND-JR.
4 CLANG, CALLE ROGLE JR. SWEDEN-JR.
5 MALIK, NICK FRYDEK-MISTEK CZREP-2
6 OLLAS, HUGO LINKOPING JR. SWEDEN-JR.
7 MIFTAKHOV, AMIR BARS KAZAN RUSSIA-2
8 VIKMAN, JESPER AIK JR. SWEDEN-JR.
9 FADANI, DAVIDE LUGANO JR. SWISS-JR.
10 MALEK, JAKUB VSETIN JR. CZREP-JR-2

 

 