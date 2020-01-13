3h ago
2020 NHL CS Mid-season Draft Ranking - NA/International Goaltenders
The National Hockey League has released its mid-season prospect ranking ahead of the 2020 Draft. NHL Central Scouting breaks the ranking into North American skaters and goaltenders and European skaters and goaltenders. The following is the full list of North American and International goaltenders, as posted by NHL Central Scouting.
TSN.ca Staff
'I kind of went a little crazy': Daws unveils special World Junior pads
The National Hockey League has released its mid-season prospect ranking ahead of the 2020 Draft.
NHL Central Scouting breaks the ranking into North American skaters and goaltenders and European skaters and goaltenders.
The following is the full list of North American and International goaltenders, as posted by NHL Central Scouting:
North American Goaltenders
|RK
|Player
|Team
|League
|1
|DAWS, NICOLAS
|GUELPH
|OHL
|2
|COMMESSO, DREW
|USA U-18
|NTDP
|3
|HLAVAJ, SAMUEL
|SHERBROOKE
|QMJHL
|4
|GOULD, BROCK
|MOOSE JAW
|WHL
|5
|THOMSON, BRYAN
|LETHBRIDGE
|WHL
|6
|PURCELL, COLIN
|YOUNGSTOWN
|USHL
|7
|GARAND, DYLAN
|KAMLOOPS
|WHL
|8
|GRANNAN, NOAH
|USA U-18
|NTDP
|9
|DOBES, JAKUB
|OMAHA
|USHL
|10
|BJORKLUND, GARIN
|MEDICINE HAT
|WHL
|11
|RILEY, GRANT
|JANESVILLE
|NAHL
|12
|IACOBO, FABIO
|VICTORIAVILLE
|QMJHL
|13
|BENNETT, OWEN
|GUELPH
|OHL
|14
|MCNAUGHTON, JACK
|CALGARY
|WHL
|15
|GRIMARD, WILLIAM
|CAPE BRETON
|QMJHL
|16
|CRANLEY, WILL
|OTTAWA
|OHL
|17
|LEVI, DEVON
|CARLETON PLACE
|CCHL
|18
|CARRIERE, GABRIEL
|WATERLOO
|USHL
|19
|ROWE, CAMERON
|DES MOINES
|USHL
|20
|BYLIN, GUSTAVE
|SELECTS U18 - SOUTH KENT SCHOOL
|HIGH-CT
|21
|AUSTIN, TYE
|PETERBOROUGH
|OHL
|22
|GLASSFORD, JACKSON
|ALBERNI VALLEY
|BCHL
|23
|LYDA, BLAKE
|SEATTLE
|WHL
|24
|POIRIER, REMI
|GATINEAU
|QMJHL
|25
|ADAM, OLIVIER
|BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND
|QMJHL
|26
|HUHTAMAA, JERE
|MERRIMACK
|H-EAST
|27
|GAUTHIER, TAYLOR
|PRINCE GEORGE
|WHL
|28
|CAMPBELL, AIDAN
|ERIE
|OHL
|29
|STEIN, LOGAN
|WATERLOO
|USHL
|30
|PAPUTSAKIS, ZACHARY
|OSHAWA
|OHL
|31
|MACINNES, KOEN
|SASKATOON
|WHL
International Goaltenders
|RK
|Player
|Team
|League
|1
|ASKAROV, YAROSLAV
|NEVA ST. PETERSBURG
|RUSSIA-2
|2
|BEDNAR, JAN
|KARLOVY VARY
|CZREP
|3
|BLOMQVIST, JOEL
|KARPAT JR.
|FINLAND-JR.
|4
|CLANG, CALLE
|ROGLE JR.
|SWEDEN-JR.
|5
|MALIK, NICK
|FRYDEK-MISTEK
|CZREP-2
|6
|OLLAS, HUGO
|LINKOPING JR.
|SWEDEN-JR.
|7
|MIFTAKHOV, AMIR
|BARS KAZAN
|RUSSIA-2
|8
|VIKMAN, JESPER
|AIK JR.
|SWEDEN-JR.
|9
|FADANI, DAVIDE
|LUGANO JR.
|SWISS-JR.
|10
|MALEK, JAKUB
|VSETIN JR.
|CZREP-JR-2