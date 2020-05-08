The 2020 AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

The popular World Curling Tour event, which sees many of the game's top curlers competing, was slated to take place in mid-September from Cornwall, Ont.

In last year's final, John Epping defeated Brad Jacobs as the Toronto skip picked up his fourth career Shorty Jenkins title.

“We’re very disappointed to hear the Shorty Jenkins Classic has been postponed, but understand and support the decision Gord [McCrady Jr., founder and co-chair], and his committee have made,” said Epping. “We always look forward to playing in The Shorty and can’t wait to be back in 2021.”

Jennifer Jones defeated Manitoba counterpart Tracy Fleury in the women's final for her first Shorty Jenkins title.

The Shorty Jenkins Classic will return in 2021, the 25th anniversary of the bonspiel.