Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros and Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback headline this year's class of CFL All-Stars. 

Collaros was among 11 Bombers to be named an all-star this season by the 50 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches.

Collaros, 33, was a big part of Winnipeg (11-3) posting the CFL's best regular-season record. He won 11-of-13 starts this season, completing 70.2 per cent of his passes for 3,185 yards with a league-high 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

CFL rushing leader William Stanback (1,178 yards) topped the list of three Montreal Alouettes named. The others were receivers Eugene Lewis and Jake Wieneke. 

Three members of the Calgary Stampeders – centre Sean McEwen, defensive lineman Mike Rose, and kicker Rene Paredes – were voted as all-stars.

BC Lions receivers Bryan Burnham and Lucky Whitehead were once again recognized for their 2021 seasons and were both named All-Stars. 

Toronto Argos linebackers Shawn Oakman and Chris Edwards have been named all-stars. 

2021 CFL ALL-STARS

Position

 

Name

 

Team

Quarterback

 

Zach Collaros

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Running Back

 

William Stanback

 

Montreal Alouettes

Receivers

 

Kenny Lawler

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

 

Eugene Lewis

 

Montreal Alouettes

 

 

Bryan Burnham

 

BC Lions

 

 

Lucky Whitehead

 

BC Lions

 

 

Jake Wieneke

 

Montreal Alouettes

Centre

 

Sean McEwen

 

Calgary Stampeders

Guards

 

Brandon Revenberg

 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

 

 

Patrick Neufeld*

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Offensive Tackles

 

Stanley Bryant

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

 

Jermarcus Hardrick

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Defensive Ends

 

Jackson Jeffcoat

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

 

Willie Jefferson

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Defensive Tackles

 

Mike Rose

 

Calgary Stampeders

 

 

Shawn Oakman

 

Toronto Argonauts

Linebackers

 

Adam Bighill

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

 

Simoni Lawrence

 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Cover Linebacker

 

Chris Edwards

 

Toronto Argonauts

Cornerbacks

 

DeAundre Alford

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

 

Jumal Rolle

 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Halfbacks

 

Cariel Brooks

 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

 

 

Deatrick Nichols

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Safety

 

Brandon Alexander

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Kicker

 

Rene Paredes

 

Calgary Stampeders

Punter

 

Richie Leone

 

Ottawa REDBLACKS

Special Teams Player

 

DeVonte Dedmon

 

Ottawa REDBLACKS
 