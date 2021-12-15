Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros and Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback headline this year's class of CFL All-Stars.

Collaros was among 11 Bombers to be named an all-star this season by the 50 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches.

Collaros, 33, was a big part of Winnipeg (11-3) posting the CFL's best regular-season record. He won 11-of-13 starts this season, completing 70.2 per cent of his passes for 3,185 yards with a league-high 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

CFL rushing leader William Stanback (1,178 yards) topped the list of three Montreal Alouettes named. The others were receivers Eugene Lewis and Jake Wieneke.

Three members of the Calgary Stampeders – centre Sean McEwen, defensive lineman Mike Rose, and kicker Rene Paredes – were voted as all-stars.

BC Lions receivers Bryan Burnham and Lucky Whitehead were once again recognized for their 2021 seasons and were both named All-Stars.

Toronto Argos linebackers Shawn Oakman and Chris Edwards have been named all-stars.