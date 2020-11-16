The 2021 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament will be held in on geographic area due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the NCAA announced on Monday.

The NCAA have already had talks with Indianapolis about the possibility of hosting the tournament in that city.

"The Division 1 men's basketball committee has decided the NCAA tournament should be held in a single geographic area. As a result, NCAA staff are in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-team tournament around the metropolitan area during the coordinated dates in March and April," the NCAA said in a statement on Twitter.  

Last year's tournament was called off due to the coronavirus.

Virginia defeated Texas Tech in the 2019 final.