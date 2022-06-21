3ICE, a 3-on-3 hockey league with teams coached by six hockey legends, runs for nine weekends this summer and can be seen exclusively on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Broadcast Schedule Date Event Time (ET) Saturday, June 18 Week 1: Las Vegas, NV, USA

Orleans Arena 6pm Saturday, June 25 Week 2: Denver, CO, USA

Magness Arena 5pm Saturday, July 2 Week 3: Grand Rapids, MI, USA

Van Andel Arena 3pm Saturday, July 9 Week 4: Hershey, PA, USA

Giant Center 7pm Saturday, July 16 Week 5: London, ON, Canada

Budweiser Gardens 3pm Saturday, July 23 Week 6: Pittsburgh, PA, USA

PPG Paints Arena 3pm Saturday, July 30 Week 7: Québec City, QC, Canada

Videotron Center 4:30pm Saturday, August 6 Week 8: Nashville, TN, USA

Bridgestone Arena 5:30pm Saturday, August 20 Week 9: Las Vegas, NV, USA

Orleans Arena 7pm

* - Dates and times subject to change