3Ice: TSN Digital Broadcast Schedule
3ICE, a 3-on-3 hockey league with teams coached by six hockey legends, runs for nine weekends this summer and can be seen exclusively on TSN.ca and the TSN App.
Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Saturday, June 18
|Week 1: Las Vegas, NV, USA
Orleans Arena
|6pm
|Saturday, June 25
|Week 2: Denver, CO, USA
Magness Arena
|5pm
|Saturday, July 2
|Week 3: Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Van Andel Arena
|3pm
|Saturday, July 9
|Week 4: Hershey, PA, USA
Giant Center
|7pm
|Saturday, July 16
|Week 5: London, ON, Canada
Budweiser Gardens
|3pm
|Saturday, July 23
|Week 6: Pittsburgh, PA, USA
PPG Paints Arena
|3pm
|Saturday, July 30
|Week 7: Québec City, QC, Canada
Videotron Center
|4:30pm
|Saturday, August 6
|Week 8: Nashville, TN, USA
Bridgestone Arena
|5:30pm
|Saturday, August 20
|Week 9: Las Vegas, NV, USA
Orleans Arena
|7pm
* - Dates and times subject to change