3ICE, a 3-on-3 hockey league with teams coached by six hockey legends, runs for nine weekends this summer and can be seen exclusively on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

 

Broadcast Schedule

Date Event Time (ET)
Saturday, June 18 Week 1: Las Vegas, NV, USA
Orleans Arena		 6pm
Saturday, June 25 Week 2: Denver, CO, USA
Magness Arena		 5pm
Saturday, July 2 Week 3: Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Van Andel Arena		 3pm
Saturday, July 9 Week 4: Hershey, PA, USA
Giant Center		 7pm
Saturday, July 16 Week 5: London, ON, Canada
Budweiser Gardens		 3pm
Saturday, July 23 Week 6: Pittsburgh, PA, USA
PPG Paints Arena		 3pm
Saturday, July 30 Week 7: Québec City, QC, Canada
Videotron Center		 4:30pm
Saturday, August 6 Week 8: Nashville, TN, USA
Bridgestone Arena		 5:30pm
Saturday, August 20 Week 9: Las Vegas, NV, USA
Orleans Arena		 7pm

* - Dates and times subject to change

 

 

 