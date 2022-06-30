It wasn’t exactly the greatest start to the week last week, but it’s all about how you finish that matters. I really liked the Roughriders against the Alsin Week 3, but Montreal didn’t waste any time setting the tone and kept it that way all night long. It ended up stinging a little more than normal, because of how much I liked Shaq Evans to put up a big game, but injuries are bound to happen and there’s nothing you can do when they happen.

However, thanks to the victories from the Stampeders and Blue Bombers we were able to finish the week with a winning record.

With that being said, let’s turn our focus to this week’s slate!

Ottawa Redblacks +2.5

If the BC Lions were playing any other day and basically any other opponent I would probably be on them this week, but the quick turnaround from Saturday night to Thursday night and flying from BC to Ontario is a tough one for any football team. Ottawa is the best winless team in the league right now and if they had any other schedule to start the season they would probably be undefeated right now. With the Lions banged up and on a quick turnaround, I like a desperate Redblacks team in this spot, especially if you’re getting some extra points before the game even starts. Will I be upset if Nathan Rourke continues his historic start and downs the Redblacks? Absolutely not.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats -6.5

The Ticats shouldn’t be winless on the season right now, but that’s the way she goes when you struggle to develop your running game and fail to shut down opponents in the fourth quarter. While we’re going to see a battle of two winless teams in this one, I think a Ticats team at home on Canada Day and in desperate need of a win is one I can’t shy away from. Hamilton is certainly better than its record, but Edmonton isn’t. Even if they struggle again to get the running game going, I think Hamilton’s receivers and defence can get the job done in this one.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers -4.5

The Blue Bombers have lost their last two games on the road in Toronto but I don’t think that trend continues this week. Andrew Harris will be itching for a big game against his former team, but based on how the Argos offence has looked through two games he might not get the chance to get many touches on the ground. Winnipeg is slowly getting its running game going, but it’s the defence that I think will do the job in this one. The Bombers are slowly rediscovering their game on the offensive side after losing Harris and Kenny Lawler in the offseason, but all this team has done for the past few years is find ways to win football games.

START - KEON HATCHER ($3,926)

I said I like the Redblacks to beat the Lions this week but I think this will be a great game for receivers in CFL Fantasy. With Bryan Burnham sidelined for the next four to six weeks, his receptions will go elsewhere. Four Lions receivers have seen 10+ targets through two games and it’s hard to pass on Hatcher at this price. I don’t think Hatcher is going to have one of those Performer of the Week type of nights, but based on his salary hit and the fantasy numbers he’s put up through the first two games, it’s kind of hard not to put him in your lineup at this price. Even if he fails to get a touchdown he should still be good for at least 10 points, which is a pretty decent floor to deal with for someone who isn’t even $4,000 in CFL Fantasy.

HONOURABLE MENTION: JAELON ACKLIN ($7,166)

I really like Jaelon Acklin against the Lions, as well. He has 13 catches through two games and has a whopping 220 yards to show for it. I think 15 points is definitely a safe floor to consider for Acklin this week, and if he manages to get his first touchdown with Ottawa then you’re having a laugh.

Share your CFL bet slips with us on Twitter (@TSN_Edge) or let us know who you’re starting in your CFL Fantasy leagues.