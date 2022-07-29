We’re a third of the way through the CFL season and things are only going to get better and more entertaining the rest of the way. The East is still completely up for grabs with just one team sitting above the .500 mark, while the West is clearly still the Bombers’ division but there’s a tight, three-way race for the second spot in the division.

I didn’t drop a written piece with my picks last week, but I made some picks during our Twitter Spaces for best bets of the week - so hopefully you tuned in because it was a very good week last week on the betting side of things.

Speaking of Twitter Spaces, I really hope you tuned in to our Best Bets conversation this week because we dropped a 5-leg same game parlay for the Thursday Night Football game that was an absolute hit!

Now let’s pick up where we left off last week and keep the good times rolling!

ROUGHRIDERS -1.5

Earlier this week I liked the BC Lions in this matchup, mainly because the Roughriders’ lineup was up in the air due to injury concerns and COVID. However, their latest depth chart has the big names on offence back in the lineup and with the game being in Saskatchewan I’m not leaning towards the home side. This game might go down to the wire but I like the home team to come out on top. Saskatchewan should have won the Touchdown Atlantic game, and they held their own last week with a lot of key players sidelined, so the home team is the play for me this week.

REDBLACKS +5.5

Once Jeremiah Masoli went down I thought I was going to shy away from the Redblacks for a while, but Caleb Evans has done a good job filling in as the starter, even if Ottawa is still winless on the season. The two reasons I like the Redblacks in this one are the fact that they’re way overdue for their first win of the year and 5.5 points is a pretty decent amount of points to roll with. This line opened at +5 for Ottawa so there’s a chance it gets even larger if you wait it out another day or two. If you want more bang for your buck, consider the Ottawa ML.

BOMBERS/STAMPEDERS UNDER 46.5 POINTS

If you tuned in to any of our Twitter Spaces this week you heard me speak highly of the Blue Bombers in this one. I got them earlier in the week as 1.5-point underdogs but with Greg Ellingson missing practice yet again this game truly is turning more and more into a pick ‘em each passing day. If Ellingson is good to go, I like the Bombers to cover the spread and win. However, there’s a chance he misses his second straight game, which is why I’m sticking with the under in total points in this matchup. The Stampeders just went through a COVID scare of their own, but more starters are getting cleared as we get closer to game time. With that being said, I think defence is going to steal the spotlight in this matchup and keep it a low-scoring game.

START DALTON SCHOEN ($4,951)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers brought in Greg Ellingson to fill the hole left by Kenny Lawler - and he’s done a tremendous job - but they probably weren’t expecting this kind of start from rookie receiver Dalton Schoen. Through his first seven games Schoen sits tied for the team lead in targets, sits second in receptions and leads the team in receiving touchdowns. Yes, he’s played one more game than Ellingson has this season, but his production has still been top tier. This is the highest he’s been priced all season, and most likely the last time he’s priced below $5,000, but hopefully you’ve been rolling with him up until now because he’s the 3rd ranked WR in CFL Fantasy this season. He also sits fourth in the league in receiving yards, tied for second in receiving touchdowns, and sits in the top 10 in targets.

