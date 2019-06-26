31m ago
44 top prospects invited to Canada’s under-18 selection camp
TSN.ca Staff
Forty-four of Canada’s top teenage hockey prospects have been invited to attend Hockey Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp from July 26-30 at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.
The selection camp roster is comprised of four goaltenders, 14 defencemen and 26 forwards, all of whom are competing for a chance to represent Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.
Roster highlights include defencemen Jamie Drysdale and Daemon Hunt, who were part of Canada’s team at the 2019 under-18 world championship in Sweden.
“We are excited to bring together a group of 44 athletes with a solid foundation of junior and international experience for selection camp. The under-18 camp is unlike any other, as players are being evaluated from the moment they arrive at camp and are preparing to compete in short-term competition.” Shawn Bullock, the director of men’s national teams for Hockey Canada, said.
“We know all 44 players will come to camp ready to compete for a spot on the team and the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in international competition.”
The 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will take place from Aug. 5-10 in Breclav, Czech Republic and Piestany, Slovakia. Team Canada will kick off their tournament against host-country Czech Republic before going on to face Finland and Switzerland in the rest of the preliminary round.
Currently, Canada is the tournament’s reigning champion. The Canadians captured gold on home ice after defeating Sweden 6-2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton in 2018.
Historically, Canada has had a strong showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In the tournament’s 28-year history, Canada has won 22 gold medals, two silver and one bronze.
CANADA U18 SELECTION CAMP
|ROSTER
|GOALTENDERS
|Name
|Team
|Catches
|Age
|HT
|WT
|Will Cranley
|Ottawa (OHL)
|L
|17
|6'3"
|172
|Dylan Garand
|Kamloops (WHL)
|L
|17
|6'0"
|170
|Tristan Lennox
|Saginaw (OHL)
|L
|16
|6'3"
|190
|Joe Vrbetic
|Powassan (NOJHL)
|L
|16
|6'4"
|176
|DEFENCE
|Shoots
|Tyrel Bauer
|Seattle (WHL)
|R
|17
|6'3"
|206
|Michael Benning
|Sherwood Park (AJHL)
|R
|17
|5'9"
|170
|Lukas Cormier
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|L
|17
|5'8"
|170
|Charlie DesRoches
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|R
|17
|5'10"
|165
|Jamie Drysdale
|Erie (OHL)
|R
|17
|5'11"
|165
|Kaiden Guhle
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|L
|17
|6'3"
|186
|Daemon Hunt
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|L
|17
|6’0”
|198
|Lleyton Moore
|Oshawa (OHL)
|L
|17
|5’8”
|169
|Jake Murray
|Kingston (OHL)
|L
|17
|6’3”
|188
|Ryan O’Rourke
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|L
|17
|6’2”
|175
|Jérémie Poirier
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|L
|17
|6’0”
|190
|Owen Power
|Chicago (USHL)
|L
|16
|6’4”
|214
|Luke Prokop
|Calgary (WHL)
|R
|17
|6’4”
|202
|Donovan Sebrango
|Kitchener (OHL)
|L
|17
|6’0”
|176
|Ronan Seeley
|Everett (WHL)
|L
|16
|5’11”
|175
|William Villeneuve
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|R
|17
|6’1”
|163
|FORWARDS
|Colby Ambrosio
|Tri-City (USHL)
|R
|16
|5’9”
|168
|Mavrik Bourque
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|R
|17
|5’10”
|165
|Jakob Brook
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|R
|17
|6’2”
|173
|Quinton Byfield
|Sudbury (OHL)
|L
|16
|6’5”
|214
|Kyle Crnkovic
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|L
|17
|5’7”
|153
|Will Cuylle
|Windsor (OHL)
|L
|17
|6’2”
|200
|Jack Finley
|Spokane (WHL)
|R
|16
|6’5”
|203
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|Windsor (OHL)
|R
|17
|5’11”
|163
|Ridly Greig
|Brandon (WHL)
|L
|16
|5’11”
|155
|Patrick Guay
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|L
|17
|5’9”
|166
|Seth Jarvis
|Portland (WHL)
|R
|17
|5’9”
|164
|Ryder Korczak
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|R
|16
|5’9”
|157
|Hendrix Lapierre
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|L
|17
|5’11”
|173
|Connor McClennon
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|R
|17
|5’8”
|151
|Logan Morrison
|Hamilton (OHL)
|R
|16
|5’11”
|170
|Jake Neighbours
|Edmonton (WHL)
|L
|17
|6’0”
|196
|Cole Perfetti
|Saginaw (OHL)
|L
|17
|5’10”
|180
|Jacob Perreault
|Sarnia (OHL)
|R
|17
|5’11”
|198
|Théo Rochette
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|L
|17
|5’9”
|153
|Pier-Olivier Roy
|Gatineau (QMJHL)
|L
|17
|5’10”
|167
|Justin Sourdif
|Vancouver (WHL)
|R
|17
|5’11”
|163
|Tyler Tullio
|Oshawa (OHL)
|R
|17
|5’10”
|159
|Evan Vierling
|Flint (OHL)
|L
|17
|6’0”
|155
|Ozzy Wiesblatt
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|R
|17
|5’10”
|187