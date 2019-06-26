Forty-four of Canada’s top teenage hockey prospects have been invited to attend Hockey Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp from July 26-30 at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.

The selection camp roster is comprised of four goaltenders, 14 defencemen and 26 forwards, all of whom are competing for a chance to represent Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

Roster highlights include defencemen Jamie Drysdale and Daemon Hunt, who were part of Canada’s team at the 2019 under-18 world championship in Sweden.

“We are excited to bring together a group of 44 athletes with a solid foundation of junior and international experience for selection camp. The under-18 camp is unlike any other, as players are being evaluated from the moment they arrive at camp and are preparing to compete in short-term competition.” Shawn Bullock, the director of men’s national teams for Hockey Canada, said.

“We know all 44 players will come to camp ready to compete for a spot on the team and the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in international competition.”

The 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will take place from Aug. 5-10 in Breclav, Czech Republic and Piestany, Slovakia. Team Canada will kick off their tournament against host-country Czech Republic before going on to face Finland and Switzerland in the rest of the preliminary round.

Currently, Canada is the tournament’s reigning champion. The Canadians captured gold on home ice after defeating Sweden 6-2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton in 2018.

Historically, Canada has had a strong showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In the tournament’s 28-year history, Canada has won 22 gold medals, two silver and one bronze.