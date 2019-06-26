Forty-four of Canada’s top teenage hockey prospects have been invited to attend Hockey Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp from July 26-30 at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.

The selection camp roster is comprised of four goaltenders, 14 defencemen and 26 forwards, all of whom are competing for a chance to represent Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

Roster highlights include defencemen Jamie Drysdale and Daemon Hunt, who were part of Canada’s team at the 2019 under-18 world championship in Sweden.

“We are excited to bring together a group of 44 athletes with a solid foundation of junior and international experience for selection camp. The under-18 camp is unlike any other, as players are being evaluated from the moment they arrive at camp and are preparing to compete in short-term competition.” Shawn Bullock, the director of men’s national teams for Hockey Canada, said.

“We know all 44 players will come to camp ready to compete for a spot on the team and the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in international competition.”

The 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will take place from Aug. 5-10 in Breclav, Czech Republic and Piestany, Slovakia. Team Canada will kick off their tournament against host-country Czech Republic before going on to face Finland and Switzerland in the rest of the preliminary round.

Currently, Canada is the tournament’s reigning champion. The Canadians captured gold on home ice after defeating Sweden 6-2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton in 2018.  

Historically, Canada has had a strong showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.  In the tournament’s 28-year history, Canada has won 22 gold medals, two silver and one bronze.

 

CANADA U18 SELECTION CAMP 

 
ROSTER          
GOALTENDERS          
Name Team Catches  Age HT WT
Will Cranley Ottawa (OHL) L 17 6'3" 172
Dylan Garand Kamloops (WHL) L 17 6'0" 170
Tristan Lennox Saginaw (OHL) L 16 6'3" 190
Joe Vrbetic Powassan (NOJHL) L 16 6'4" 176
           
DEFENCE   Shoots      
Tyrel Bauer Seattle (WHL) R 17 6'3" 206
Michael Benning Sherwood Park (AJHL) R 17 5'9" 170
Lukas Cormier Charlottetown (QMJHL) L 17 5'8" 170
Charlie DesRoches Saint John (QMJHL) R 17 5'10" 165
Jamie Drysdale Erie (OHL) R 17 5'11" 165
Kaiden Guhle Prince Albert (WHL) L 17 6'3" 186
Daemon Hunt Moose Jaw (WHL) L 17 6’0” 198
Lleyton Moore Oshawa (OHL) L 17 5’8” 169
Jake Murray Kingston (OHL) L 17 6’3” 188
Ryan O’Rourke Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) L 17 6’2” 175
Jérémie Poirier Saint John (QMJHL) L 17 6’0” 190
Owen Power Chicago (USHL) L 16 6’4” 214
Luke Prokop Calgary (WHL) R 17 6’4” 202
Donovan Sebrango Kitchener (OHL) L 17 6’0” 176
Ronan Seeley Everett (WHL) L 16 5’11” 175
William Villeneuve Saint John (QMJHL) R 17 6’1” 163
           
FORWARDS          
Colby Ambrosio Tri-City (USHL) R 16 5’9” 168
Mavrik Bourque Shawinigan (QMJHL) R 17 5’10” 165
Jakob Brook Prince Albert (WHL) R 17 6’2” 173
Quinton Byfield Sudbury (OHL) L 16 6’5” 214
Kyle Crnkovic Saskatoon (WHL) L 17 5’7” 153
Will Cuylle Windsor (OHL) L 17 6’2” 200
Jack Finley Spokane (WHL) R 16 6’5” 203
Jean-Luc Foudy Windsor (OHL) R 17 5’11” 163
Ridly Greig Brandon (WHL) L 16 5’11” 155
Patrick Guay Sherbrooke (QMJHL) L 17 5’9” 166
Seth Jarvis Portland (WHL) R 17 5’9” 164
Ryder Korczak Moose Jaw (WHL) R 16 5’9” 157
Hendrix Lapierre Chicoutimi (QMJHL) L 17 5’11” 173
Connor McClennon Winnipeg (WHL) R 17 5’8” 151
Logan Morrison Hamilton (OHL) R 16 5’11” 170
Jake Neighbours Edmonton (WHL) L 17 6’0” 196
Cole Perfetti Saginaw (OHL) L 17 5’10” 180
Jacob Perreault Sarnia (OHL) R 17 5’11” 198
Théo Rochette Chicoutimi (QMJHL) L 17 5’9” 153
Pier-Olivier Roy Gatineau (QMJHL) L 17 5’10” 167
Justin Sourdif Vancouver (WHL) R 17 5’11” 163
Tyler Tullio Oshawa (OHL) R 17 5’10” 159
Evan Vierling Flint (OHL) L 17 6’0” 155
Ozzy Wiesblatt Prince Albert (WHL) R 17 5’10” 187
 
 
 
 