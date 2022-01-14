When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: TV Network, TSN 1, RDS

Opening line: Cowboys -3.0

Last meeting: Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33, Dec. 20, 2020

49ers: Offence — 7th (seventh rush, 12th pass). Defence — 3rd (seventh rush, sixth pass)

Cowboys: Offence — 1st (ninth rush, second pass). Defence — 19th (16th rush, 20th pass)

49ers Preview: Deebo Samuel has been the story of this 49ers team. The wide receiver was a solid player his first two seasons in the league, but he has emerged as a superstar this season. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and added 365 yards on the ground on 59 carries, and found the end zone 14 times. Look for him to be involved in every aspect of the offence on Sunday. When Samuel isn't feasting on defences, there’s a good chance it’s because the ball is in the hands of George Kittle. Kittle had 910 receiving yards in 14 games this season and his ability to open up holes in the run game with his blocking makes him one of the best tight ends in the league. The defence has been lights out for most of the season, allowing the third-fewest yards this season, and has forced a turnover in 11 of their last 13 games.

Cowboys Preview: The Dallas Cowboys have a little bit of everything. You want a quarterback to throw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns? They got it. You want a lethal one-two punch with Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard combining to rush for 1,721 yards and 12 touchdowns? They got it. How about multiple weapons at wide receiver and tight end? They have it. In previous years it was the defence that held this team back. But not this season. Dallas allowed the seventh-fewest points this season, and their 34 turnovers forced led the league. They might need to lean on that defence this week as they face a 49ers’ team that has only allowed 18.1 points per game since Week 10.