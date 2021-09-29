The Tennessee Titans could be without wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown in Week 4 Sunday against the New York Jets, reports the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

WR Julio Jones is getting treatment on a leg injury, and his status vs the #Jets is up in the air, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. AJ Brown also may miss a week or two with a hamstring injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

Jones is receiving treatment on a leg injury, while Brown is expected to miss a week or two with a hamstring injury after being ruled out of last Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts early on.

Tennessee went on to win the matchup 25-16. Jones had three catches for 47 yards and no touchdowns while Brown had one rushing attempt for three yards prior the departure.

Jones has 12 catches for 204 yards in three game so far this season for the Titans, his first with the organization after spending his first 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons. Brown has seven catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

The Titans are off to a 2-1 start and currently sit first in the AFC South division.