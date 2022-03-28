The Saskatchewan Roughriders are bringing back American defensive back A.J. Hendy, it was announced Monday.

The 28-year-old played 14 games with the Riders in 2021, tallying 14 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles and an interception.

He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and appeared in one game during the final week of that season. The Gaithersburg, M.D., native also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and XFL's New York Guardians before joining the Riders last season.

He spent four seasons at the University of Maryland, playing in a total of 32 games for the Terrapins.