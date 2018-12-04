With the announcement that the NHL will add its 32nd team in Seattle for the 2021-22 season, it's worth a look back at the NHL's expansion history. 

The NHL first expanded in 1967 with the addition of the Oakland Seals, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota North Stars. The Seals later became the Cleveland Barons before merging with the North Stars to become the modern-day Dallas Stars in 1993-94. 

In the years after the original expansion, five Canadian teams were added, but several would eventually move to American markets. The Atlanta Flames moved to Calgary in 1980-81. The Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Quebec Nordiques arrived in 1979 from the WHA. The first incarnation of the Jets moved to Phoenix and are the current Coyotes, while the Nordiques became the Colorado Avalanche. The Ottawa Senators joined in 1992-93. 

Of the 25 post-1967 expansion teams to join the league (excluding Seattle and recently inaugurated Vegas), 16 of those teams are in their original cities. Winnipeg has the unique distinction of being a team that moved before returning in 2011-12 after the Thrashers were unsuccessful in Atlanta.

On the ice, 13 of these teams, which includes any current editions, have won the Stanley Cup. Vegas was a success right off the bat as they were the third team in NHL history to go to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural year.

When it comes to expansion fees, the original group in 1967 paid $2 million to join the NHL. For Seattle, they set the expansion fee at an all-time high at $650 million, $150 million more than Vegas in 2017-18.

NHL Expansion History

 

1st Season

Team

Notable

$Fee

  

Playoffs Year

Note

Year 1 Record

PTS%

1967-68

Oakland Seals

>>Cleveland Barons 1976-77 >> merged MNS 78-79

$2M

  

2

6 expansion teams

15-42-17

0.318
 

Philadelphia Flyers

  

$2M

  

1

in 1 division

31-32-11

0.493
 

Pittsburgh Penguins

  

$2M

  

3

4 made playoffs

27-34-13

0.453
 

St Louis Blues

  

$2M

  

1

Lost SCF

27-31-16

0.473
 

Los Angeles Kings

  

$2M

  

1

  

31-33-10

0.486
 

Minnesota North Stars 

>>Dallas Stars 1993-94

$2M

  

1

  

27-32-15

0.466
                 

1970-71

Vancouver Canucks

  

$6M

  

5

  

24-46-8

0.359
 

Buffalo Sabres

  

$6M

  

3

  

24-39-15

0.404
                 

1972-73

Atlanta Flames

>>Calgary Flames 1980-81

$6M

  

2

  

25-38-15

0.417
 

New York Islanders

  

$6M

+$5M to NYR

3

  

12-60-6

0.192
                 

1974-75

Kansas City Scouts

>>Colorado Rockies 1976-77 >>NJ Devils 1982-83

$6M

  

4

  

15-54-11

0.256
 

Washington Capitals

  

$6M

  

9

  

8-67-5

0.131
                 

1979-80

Edmonton Oilers

  

$7.5M

$1.5M to WHA

1

WHA/NHL Merger

28-29-13

0.431

WHA

Hartford Whalers

>>Carolina Hurricanes 1997-98

$7.5M

$1.5M to WHA

1

  

27-34-19

0.456
 

Winnipeg Jets

>>Phoenix Coyotes 1996-97 (Arizona Coyotes 2014-15)

$7.5M

$1.5M to WHA

3

  

20-49-11

0.319
 

Quebec Nordiques

>>Colorado Avalanche 1995-96

$7.5M

$1.5M to WHA

2

  

25-44-11

0.381
                 

1991-92

San Jose Sharks

  

$45M

  

3

  

17-58-5

0.244
                 

1992-93

Ottawa Senators

  

$45M

  

5

  

10-70-4

0.143
 

Tampa Lightning

  

$45M

  

4

  

23-54-7

0.315
                 

1993-94

Florida Panthers

  

$50M

  

3

  

33-34-17

0.494
 

Anaheim Ducks

  

$50M

$25M to LAK

4

  

30-43-11

0.423
                 

1998-99

Nashville Predators

  

$80M

  

6

  

28-47-7

0.384
                 

1999-00

Atlanta Thrashers

>>Winnipeg Jets 2011-12

$80M

  

7

  

14-57-7

0.238
                 

2000-01

Columbus Blue Jackets

  

$80M

  

8

  

22-47-8

0.348
 

Minnesota Wild

  

$80M

  

3

  

26-35-12

0.445
                 

2017-18

Vegas Golden Knights

  

$500M

  

1

Lost SCF

51-24-7

0.665
                 

202?-??

Seattle

  

$650M

          
 