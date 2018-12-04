With the announcement that the NHL will add its 32nd team in Seattle for the 2021-22 season, it's worth a look back at the NHL's expansion history.

The NHL first expanded in 1967 with the addition of the Oakland Seals, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota North Stars. The Seals later became the Cleveland Barons before merging with the North Stars to become the modern-day Dallas Stars in 1993-94.

In the years after the original expansion, five Canadian teams were added, but several would eventually move to American markets. The Atlanta Flames moved to Calgary in 1980-81. The Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Quebec Nordiques arrived in 1979 from the WHA. The first incarnation of the Jets moved to Phoenix and are the current Coyotes, while the Nordiques became the Colorado Avalanche. The Ottawa Senators joined in 1992-93.

Of the 25 post-1967 expansion teams to join the league (excluding Seattle and recently inaugurated Vegas), 16 of those teams are in their original cities. Winnipeg has the unique distinction of being a team that moved before returning in 2011-12 after the Thrashers were unsuccessful in Atlanta.

On the ice, 13 of these teams, which includes any current editions, have won the Stanley Cup. Vegas was a success right off the bat as they were the third team in NHL history to go to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural year.

When it comes to expansion fees, the original group in 1967 paid $2 million to join the NHL. For Seattle, they set the expansion fee at an all-time high at $650 million, $150 million more than Vegas in 2017-18.