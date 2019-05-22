While Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokoumnpo remained silent about Drake's presence courtside during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, one of his representatives did not.

Georgios Dimitropoulos, a senior director for Octagon Basketball Europe, tweeted his displeasure on Wednesday morning.

Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer. Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before... — Georgios Dimitropoulos (@DimitropulosOCT) May 22, 2019

"Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer. Security&him both allow it," Dimitropoulos wrote. "Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before..."

Drake has been a constant presence courtside at Raptors games for years with Tuesday night's contest being no different.

At one point late in the game, the rapper massaged the shoulders of Raptors coach Nick Nurse and mocked Antetokoumnpo throughout the game.

Though Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in Game 4, he struggled from the line, going just 6-for-10, after a poor performance in Game 3 that saw him record just 12 points.

Game 5 goes on Thursday night in Milwaukee with the series tied 2-2.

The Golden State Warriors await the victors in the NBA Finals set to tip off on May 30.