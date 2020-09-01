The entire three game series between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners that was scheduled from September 1-3 has been postponed, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday.

The move is being made to allow further testing and contact tracing in the Athletics organization.

The A’s announced on Sunday that a member of their organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The three games will be made up with a doubleheader on September 14 and the single game scheduled for September 26 will also now become a doubleheader.