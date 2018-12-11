The Oakland Athletics have reached agreement with catcher Chris Herrmann on a $1 million, one-year contract.

General manager David Forst had put getting a catcher among his top to-do items, and the A's found one at the winter meetings.

The 31-year-old Herrmann played 36 games for Seattle last season, batting .237 with two homers and seven RBIs.

A lefty hitter, he can make an additional $25,000 in performance bonuses for 200, 250, 300 and 350 plate appearances.