Forward Aaron Gordon is doubtful for Friday's matchup between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors because of a right ankle contusion according to the NBA's injury report.

Gordon has not played in Orlando's last three games, two of which were losses. Gordon is averaging 13.1 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds so far this season.

Meanwhile, point guard Michael Carter-Williams is listed as out Friday night due to left hip irritation. Centre Nikola Vucevic is also expected to be out for at least the rest of November with a right ankle sprain. Vucevic was injured in a road game against the Raptors on Nov. 20.

Toronto enters the showdown having won five games in a row, including a lopsided 126-98 victory over the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. Following their tilt with the Magic, the Raps will host the Utah Jazz Sunday evening.