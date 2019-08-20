BOSTON — Phillies shortstop Jean Segura was throwing out Red Sox baserunners from both sides of the infield.

Segura made a quick flip to throw out Xander Bogaerts for the first out in the ninth when he attempted go from second to third on a grounder to short. Then, while covering the second base position in a shift, Segura gloved a hard liner and threw to first to double off pinch-runner Chris Owings and end the game.

"Segura was on top of his game in that inning," Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said after beating Boston 3-2 on Tuesday night. "Real quick reactions, and certainly good positioning by (infield coach Bobby Dickerson)."

Segura added a two-run double in the first inning and Aaron Nola (12-3) pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to help Philadelphia snap a two-game losing streak. Nola allowed two runs and one walk while striking out seven to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions.

Kapler said he plans to pitch the right-hander every fifth day, even with days off, through the end of the season.

"We're in a playoff race and he's far and away our best and most dependable pitcher," said the manager, whose team remained two games behind the Cubs and tied with the Mets in the NL wild-card race after both Chicago and New York also won Tuesday night. "It's time to take that liberty."

In the opener of a two-game interleague series, three of the first four Philadelphia batters reached base, including back-to-back doubles by Bryce Harper and Segura. Boston made it 3-2 on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s homer in the third but managed just four more hits the rest of the game.

José Alvarez and Mike Morin shared the eighth before Hector Neris came on for the ninth and gave up a leadoff double to Bogaerts.

Bogaerts was out trying to advance to third on a grounder to the shortstop, and then Owings was doubled off first on a hard liner to Segura, who was shifted between first and second, to end the game.

"That's a no-no and he knows it," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said about Bogaerts. "That ball was right in front of him and that's a big mistake right there."

Neris earned his 22nd save.

Red Sox starter Brian Johnson (1-2) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings as Boston ended a five-game winning streak.

NEAR MISSES

Boston's leadoff batter reached safely five times in nine innings but only one scored. The Red Sox had the potential tying run at second in the fifth and sixth innings with nobody out but both times failed to score.

Bogaerts said that was on his mind when he doubled to lead off the ninth.

"Probably not the best way to think, but based on how the game was going, I felt like we were on second base a lot and we kind of got stranded the whole game. It was just a risk that I took to try and get to third," Bogaerts said. "Obviously it wasn't the right decision."

FOUL CALL

Cora was upset about a call in the fourth inning, when Rhys Hoskins hit a chopper right down the line that was fielded by third baseman Rafael Devers behind the bag. Third base umpire Vic Carapazza spread his arms — apparently signalling a foul ball — but the play continued.

Devers threw to second, but did not get the runner retreating to the bag; there was no play at first. Hoskins was credited with a single.

J.T. Realmuto struck out to end the inning.

RELIEF

The Boston bullpen kept up its strong run, allowing just one baserunner in 5 1/3 innings. Over the past six games, the Red Sox relievers have allowed only two earned runs in 26 2/3 innings pitched. They have not allowed a homer in 102 batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injury list.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (wrist) threw in the bullpen before the game and could return to the roster as soon as this weekend in San Diego.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Drew Smyly (2-6, 7.09 ERA) is 1-1 in five starts for Philadelphia since being acquired from Texas in July. The Phillies are 4-1 in the games Smyly has started.

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (11-9, 5.49) has won six of his last eight starts and is second on the club in victories.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports