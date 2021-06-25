It's been quite the afternoon for Aaron Nola.

The Philadelphia Phillies starter struck out 10 straight New York Mets to begin Friday's game, tying Mets legend Tom Seaver for the most consecutive strikeouts by a pitcher in MLB history.

Nola punched out outfielder Michael Conforto to tie Seaver's record as Conforto -- and the rest of the Mets -- wore Seaver's No. 41 patch on their sleeve commemorating The Franchise as they have been doing all season.

The Mets finally ended the streak when Pete Alonso doubled to right field in the fourth inning. After inducing a Dominic Smith ground out, Nola K'd catcher James McCann to end the inning and give him 11 strikeouts through four innings.

The 28-year-old had an ERA of 4.22 in 85.1 innings spread out over 15 starts coming into Friday's matchup. A native of Baton Rouge, L.A., this is Nola's seventh season with the Phillies.