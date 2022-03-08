Aaron Rodgers is staying in Wisconsin.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Green Bay Packers have signed the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player to a four-year, $200 million extension with $153 million guaranteed.

The deal makes the 38-year-old quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history and takes his salary cap number down.

The new contract also settles years of unrest between the player and team. Rodgers was set to enter the final year of a four-year, $134 million deal with trade rumours still swirling.

Last April, reports emerged that Rodgers did not want to return to the Packers and had asked for a trade. Rodgers would eventually report to the team and win his fourth MVP award, throwing for 4,115 yards on 366-for-531 passing with 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games.

The California product would court controversy in early November when he was placed on the COVID reserve list. Despite previously intimating that he was vaccinated, Rodgers was not vaccinated and was forced to miss 10 days as per league protocol policy. Rodgers would receive $14,560 in personal fines and the Packers received a $300,000 fine for various protocol violations committed by Rodgers over the previous weeks including appearing at press conferences unmasked.

In February, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst denied that he had promised to trade Rodgers at the conclusion of the 2021 season as a means to get him to report to the team last fall.

"That was not something I told him," Gutekunst said. "Again, I think the whole conversation with Aaron last season before he came back was that, regardless, at the end of this past season, that we would sit down as a group and we would work it out one way or another."

Rodgers will now embark on his 18th season with the Packers after having been originally taken with the 24th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft.

A 10-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion in 2011, Rodgers's 449 TDs are fifth-most all-time.