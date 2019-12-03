Dempster explains how MLB players know their signs are being stolen

TORONTO — Abraham Toro and Jordan Balazovic have won the top two minor-league awards from the Canadian Baseball Network for 2019.

Toro was named Canadian offensive player of the year, while Balazovic earned top pitcher honours.

Toro, a Houston Astros prospect from Longueuil, Que., received the Randall Echlin Award. He batted a combined .324 with 17 home runs in 114 games in double-A and triple-A before playing 25 games in the majors.

Balazovic, a Minnesota Twins prospect from Mississauga, Ont., had a 2.69 ERA while striking out 129 in 93 2/3 innings in class-A and class-A advanced.

In the foreign or independent ranks, Jamie Romak of London, Ont., was named offensive player of the year and Phillippe Aumont of Gatineau, Que., was tabbed top pitcher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.