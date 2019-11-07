VICTORIA — Jenna Boudreau scored the winning goal as the Acadia Axewomen advanced to the semifinals of the U Sports women's soccer championship with a 2-1 upset of the York Lions.

Boudreau broke a 1-1 deadlock in the 71st minute when she anticipated a pass, took the ball from Lions 'keeper Danitza Indacochea and scored into an open net.

Kalifornia Mitchell also scored for the Axewomen, who got bot of their goals in a strong second half.

York's Kendra Saxton opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

"We learned from our mistakes when we went down early and lost in the AUS final by not playing our game," said Axewomen defender Lauren Jodrey. "In this one, we kept playing, kept doing our jobs, remained calm and pulled through."

The Axewomen will face UBC in Saturday's semifinals. The Thunderbirds advanced with a 1-0 win over the Montreal Carabins.

UBC scored the game's only goal in the 56th minute, when Jacqueline Tyrer's cross from a corner kick found the foot of Katalin Tolnai, who kicked the ball into the top of the net.

Toronto faced Cape Breton and Victoria met Calgary in the other quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.