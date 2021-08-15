The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with left winger Adam Erne on a two-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

A restricted free agent, Erne and the Red Wings originally had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 21.

The 26-year-old had 11 goals and nine assists in 45 games for the Red Wings last season, his second in the Motor City after coming over in a deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning in August of 2019.

For his career, Erne has 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points in 215 NHL regular season games.

The New Haven, Conn., native was selected in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.