Chicago Steel forward Adam Fantilli, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, has decided to play with the University of Michigan, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Top forward, Adam Fantilli has decided to play with the University of Michigan. Fantilli is projecting to be a top NHL draft pick in the 2023 Draft. He will spend one more season in the USHL with the Chicago Steel before joining Michigan. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 25, 2021

The Nobleton, Ont. native had 18 goals and 36 points in 49 games in 2020-21, his first with the Steel. He had eight goals and one assist in nine playoff games as Chicago claimed the league championship and Fantilli was named playoff MVP.