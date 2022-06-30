The Ottawa Senators have informed forward Adam Gaudette that he will not receive a qualifying offer, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Previously scheduled for restricted free agency coming off a one-year, $997,500 contract, he will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Gaudette played 58 games with the Senators and Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22, scoring four goals and eight assists. He was claimed off of waivers by the Sens from the Blackhawks in November.

The 25-year-old has 27 goals and 43 assists in 218 career NHL games with the Senators, Blackhawks, and Vancouver Canucks.