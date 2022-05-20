'A tale of three separate sections' for Hadwin on Friday

Coming off over-par rounds at the 104th PGA Championship Canadians Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners find themselves behind the projected cut line.

After shooting 3-over (73) in the opening round of the tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Hadwin faced an uphill battle.

The 34-year-old started the round on the back 9 with four straight pars. A birdie at 14 and a bogey at 17 saw him finish even par.

On the front 9, Hadwin scored back-to-back bogeys at holes 1 and 2 before a birdie on 5 to finish 4-over.

Conners, 30, finished Thursday's opening round 6-over (76) in a round that included five bogeys and a double bogey that saw him tied for 122nd place.

On Friday, Conners struggled to climb the leaderboard. A double bogey at 1 and a pair of bogeys on 12 and 17 dug a hole too deep for Conners to climb out of. He was able to birdie at 13, but a par-heavy round was not enough to bring him into contention at 9-over.

With the projected cut line 3-over, both Hadwin's and Conners' time at the championship appears to be cut short.

The lone Canadian left, Mackenzie Hughes, teed off at 1:52 p.m. ET in a group that includes Michael Block and Sadom Kaewkanjana.