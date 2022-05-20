2h ago
Hadwin, Conners expected to miss projected cut at PGA Championship
Coming off over-par rounds at the 104th PGA Championship Canadians Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners find themselves behind the projected cut line.
TSN.ca Staff
'A tale of three separate sections' for Hadwin on Friday
Coming off over-par rounds at the 104th PGA Championship Canadians Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners find themselves behind the projected cut line.
After shooting 3-over (73) in the opening round of the tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Hadwin faced an uphill battle.
The 34-year-old started the round on the back 9 with four straight pars. A birdie at 14 and a bogey at 17 saw him finish even par.
On the front 9, Hadwin scored back-to-back bogeys at holes 1 and 2 before a birdie on 5 to finish 4-over.
Conners, 30, finished Thursday's opening round 6-over (76) in a round that included five bogeys and a double bogey that saw him tied for 122nd place.
On Friday, Conners struggled to climb the leaderboard. A double bogey at 1 and a pair of bogeys on 12 and 17 dug a hole too deep for Conners to climb out of. He was able to birdie at 13, but a par-heavy round was not enough to bring him into contention at 9-over.
With the projected cut line 3-over, both Hadwin's and Conners' time at the championship appears to be cut short.
The lone Canadian left, Mackenzie Hughes, teed off at 1:52 p.m. ET in a group that includes Michael Block and Sadom Kaewkanjana.