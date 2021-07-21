Adam Larsson is joining the Seattle Kraken.

The former Edmonton Oilers defenceman has signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the expansion franchise ahead of reaching unrestricted free agency next week.

Good work @Frank_seravalli. Larsson has signed a 4 year deal with the Kraken. $4 mil aav. https://t.co/TwIO0VWNP7 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 21, 2021

Larsson, 28, had four goals and 10 points in 56 games this season with the Oilers.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said last week that money was set aside for a deal for Larsson to return, but that it was "Adam's decision."

"I'm not pretty confident, but I'm not not confident," Holland said of being able to re-sign Larsson.

Oilers had multiple offers on the table for Larsson, including a 4 and 5 year term. Sense is this wasn't a decision made based on the Oilers being out-bid. Likely Larsson deciding on a change of scenery — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 21, 2021

Acquired in 2016 from the New Jersey Devils for Taylor Hall, Larsson has 25 goals and 137 points in 603 career NHL games.

He carried a cap hit of $4.17 million on a six-year deal he signed with the Devils in 2015.