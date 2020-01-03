WINNIPEG — Adam Werner made 30 saves as the Colorado Eagles held on to blank the Manitoba Moose 1-0 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Werner stopped all 13 shots he faced in the third period to help Colorado hold on to its one-goal lead.

Colin Campbell scored the game's only goal at 16:28 of the second period for the Eagles (18-10-3), who improved to 8-0-2 in their last 10 contests.

Eric Comrie stopped 22-of-23 shots for the Moose (17-19-0), AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020