The NHL schedule is changing once again.

The National Hockey League announced on Monday that two additional Buffalo Sabres games, three more New Jersey Devils contests, and two more Minnesota Wild games have been postponed as a result of the NHL’s COVID Protocols.

Buffalo's two games postponed were set for Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 vs. the Washington Capitals.

New Jersey has had their Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 games against the Philadelphia Flyers moved, as well as their date with the Boston Bruins on Feb. 15.

Meanwhile, the Wild were set to take on the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 11 and the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 13, but those games have been moved.

A decision on the three teams’ resumption of practice and game play will be made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Clubs’ medical groups in the coming days.

More to come.