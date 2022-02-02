The grudge match that has been months in the making finally goes down as CM Punk takes on MJF in his hometown of Chicago. Plus, Death Triangle meets the Kings of the Black Throne and Brian Kendrick makes his AEW debut against Jon Moxley. ​You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

CM Punk vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (w/ Wardlow) - After weeks of verbal battles that led to physical confrontation, CM Punk finally gets his one-on-one match with MJF. While the words between the two over the last few months have been cutting, that won't compare to what could happen on Wednesday night when Punk finally gets his hands on MJF. Punk, who remains undefeated in AEW, went through the obstacles Friedman put in his path in the form of Wardlow and Shawn Spears with MJF at last agreeing to a match (but only after he and the rest of The Pinnacle decimated Punk on last week's Dynamite). As is always with MJF, his motives remain a question mark. For the longest time, Friedman was steadfast in his refusal to grant Punk a match and not only has he finally done so, it will be in front of a rabidly partisan crowd in favour of Punk. Could it simply be that MJF wants to embarrass Punk on the biggest possible stage or is there something else up his sleeve?

Death Triangle ("The Bastard" PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) - Malakai Black might have forgotten about PAC, but "The Bastard" didn't forget about him. We haven't seen PAC since early December and when he left AEW, he had been mixing it up with Black for much of the late fall. Over the past few weeks, PAC has made it clear that his business with the House of Black was far from over. Just as Black has enlisted the monstrous Brody King to his cause, PAC has his own backup in the form of Penta El Zero Miedo. Over the course of their careers, PAC has had Black's number, defeating him in six of the seven matches they've had against one another. He'd like nothing more than to announce his return with another victory. Can Death Triangle pick up the win or will the Kings of the Black Throne reign supreme?

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Kendrick - To the longtime wrestling fan, Brian Kendrick needs no introduction, but he's going to get a helluva one to AEW in the form of Jon Moxley. Kendrick has 20-plus years of experience in the industry and was a product of Shawn Michaels' Texas Wrestling Academy alongside the likes of Bryan Danielson and Paul London. He's held titles all over the world, including the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, the WWE Tag Team Championships and the TNA X-Division Championship. Kendrick has stepped in the ring with the likes of KENTA, Hiromu Takahashi, AJ Styles and Alex Shelley. Moxley knows full well just what Kendrick is capable of. The pair has shared a ring just once before, but were on the same side for that match. At Dragon Gate USA's Open the Ultimate Gate in 2010, the team of Mox and Kendrick defeated London and Jimmy Jacobs. But Kendrick might not be the only cause for concern for Moxley. Kendrick's former classmate Bryan Danielson has kept a keen eye on Moxley since he's returned to AEW. Just what does Danielson want from the former AEW World Champion?

"The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Ruby Soho - The TBS Championship Tournament represented a tantalizing opportunity for Nyla Rose. Having already been crowned the AEW Women's World Champion, Rose could have been the first person in AEW to hold two different singles titles. But that dream was all for naught. She was defeated in the tournament semis by Soho, who would ultimately fall to inaugural champion Jade Cargill. An irate Rose called out Soho for a match last week on Dynamite and she now gets her wish on Wednesday night. Will Rose get a measure of revenge or will Soho once again emerge victorious?