After weeks of getting involved in each other's business, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho will meet face-to-face in the ring. Plus, the Kings of the Black Throne take on Death Triangle, Jade Cargill defends her TBS Championship and a tag-team battle royal will determine one of the two teams set to face Jurassic Express for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the Revolution pay-per-view. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. Death Triangle ("The Bastard" PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - For the second time this month, Malakai Black and Brody King will do battle with PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo, but this time things might be different. If you recall their first meeting on the Feb. 2 edition of Dynamite, Penta fell victim to Black's mist and was then hit with the Kings' Dante's Inferno finisher. Just as it's happened to seemingly everybody else Black has sprayed with mist, something has changed in Penta. When we heard from Penta the following week, he wasn't wearing his normal mask - he had adopted the mask of Penta Oscuro, a twisted version of himself who ran roughshod over Lucha Underground under the sinister name of Pentagon Dark. If this is what the Kings of the Black Throne have awakened, they could be in for a great deal of trouble on Wednesday night. But will they have back-up? On last week's Dynamite, there appeared to be a third man with the House of Black. His identity is a mystery, but Malakai Black has no shortage of friends from his past to call upon for help. Can Death Triangle get their revenge or will the House of Black stay one step ahead?

TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) vs. The Bunny (w/ The Blade and Matt Hardy) - Since forming a partnership with Andrade El Idolo and selling him a stake in the Hardy Family Office, Matt Hardy has made it clear that the Andrade-Hardy Family Office is focused on gold. That was evident last week when he and Andrade attacked Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara after their TNT Championship match and now Andrade has a shot at Guevara's title on Friday night's edition of Rampage. But Andrade might not be the only member of the AHFO to claim gold in the near future. As agreed upon last Friday, Jade Cargill will put her TBS Championship on the line against The Bunny on Wednesday night. Since losing in the first round of the TBS Championship Tournament in November, The Bunny has been undefeated in singles competition, but now finds herself up against Cargill, whose AEW record has yet to be blemished. This will mark the fourth defence of the TBS Championship by Cargill, having already defeated Anna Jay, Julia Hart and, most recently, AQA on Dynamite two weeks ago. The match will be the first ever meeting between the two women. Can The Bunny pull off the upset or will Cargill just continue to roll?

10-team battle royal for a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) vs. Gunn Club (Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. 2point0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) - On last week's edition of Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) learned that they will have not one, but two opponents at Revolution and will be defending their titles in a trios match. The duo made it clear that it was perfectly fine with them and on Wednesday night, they will discover just who one of those two opponents will be. As has been the case with AEW's previous tag-team battle royals, both members of a team must be eliminated. The last man standing will earn a the title shot for his team. The other team who will compete in the Revolution title match will be determined by an upcoming Casino Battle Royal. Wednesday night's battle royal features two former AEW World Tag Team Champions in the Jacksons and FTR and the 10 teams in the match have combined for a total of 28 major tag-team titles. There is no shortage of talent or star power here. Which one of these 10 teams will head to Revolution?

PLUS:

- After weeks of back-and-forth invective that finally spilled over into a physical confrontation on last week's Dynamite, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho will meet face to face. What will "Le Champion" have to say to the man he accuses of splitting up the Inner Circle?