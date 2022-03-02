The two men who will face off for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on Sunday night meet in trios action on Wednesday as "Hangman" Adam Page teams with the Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds to take on Adam Cole and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly). Plus, AEW president Tony Khan makes a major announcement and a Casino Battle Royal to determine the final team in Sunday's AEW World Tag Team Championship match. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Trios match: AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page and The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. Adam Cole and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) (w/ Brandon Cutler) - Before the two former friends contest the AEW World Championship at Sunday night's Revolution pay-per-view, "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole meet in a heated trios contest on Dynamite. Page and Cole have traded cutting barbs over the past several weeks and on last week's Dynamite, the Hangman was able to deliver a receipt to Kyle O'Reilly for their three-on-one attack on the champion two weeks ago in the form of a Buckshot Lariat. Wednesday night's match is a potentially perilous one for both Page and Cole with the PPV only four days away. While victory would certainly be sweet, avoiding an injury is probably the bigger goal in this match. Still, it's easy to see the trio of Cole, O'Reilly and Bobby Fish enacting a plan to inflict as much punishment as possible on Page during the match in order to soften the champion up for Sunday night. It will be imperative then for John Silver and Alex Reynolds to ensure that doesn't happen. Will Cole be able to send a signal to the champion ahead of their title match or can Page prove his mettle to his opponent?

--

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and Jamie Hayter (w/ Rebel) vs. Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez - Adam Page and Adam Cole won't be the only competitors facing off before a title match on Sunday. Ahead of the AEW Women's World Championship match at Revolution, bitter rivals Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa will meet in tag-team action on Dynamite with Thunder Rosa getting backup from somewhat of an unlikely ally. Mercedes Martinez was the thorn in Thunder Rosa's side for months and cost her a shot at the TBS Championship. As it turned out, Martinez's actions were at the behest of Baker. When Thunder Rosa finally defeated Martinez in a no-disqualification match on the Feb. 16 Dynamite, she showed her opponent respect and as Baker, Hayter and Rebel descended upon Thunder Rosa like vultures after the match, Martinez would have no part in the beatdown, causing the trio to lay her out, as well. Thunder Rosa and Martinez fought back at last Friday's contract signing on Rampage and will now have the opportunity to take out their frustrations on Baker and Hayter in the ring. Will Thunder Rosa make a statement of intent ahead of her title match or will Britt Baker remind everybody of why she's the current world champion?

--

Tag Team Casino Battle Royale for a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution - On last week's Dynamite, reDRagon outlasted nine other teams in a battle royal to earn themselves a spot in the three-way AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution against current champs Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus). The also-rans will have one more opportunity to get themselves a title shot on Wednesday night. But a Casino Battle Royale is a little bit different than the kind of battle royal we saw last week. In a traditional battle royal, like the one last week on Dynamite, all entrants begin the match in the ring. With a Casino Battle Royale, two teams start the match with an additional team entering every :90. Like with last week's match, a team is still alive until both members of that team are eliminated. This will mark the second ever tag team Casino Battle Royale in AEW history. At Revolution 2021, Rey Fenix was the sole survivor to earn a title shot for Death Triangle. Who will join Jurassic Express and reDRagon on Sunday night?

--

PLUS:

- AEW president Tony Khan promises a major announcement. Speculation has run wild on what the announcement could be, but nobody seems to know for sure and we won't know until Wednesday night.